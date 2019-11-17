10am The President receives a courtesy call by European Court of Auditors member Leo Brincat at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2pm The President presides over a meeting of the Commission for the Administration of Justice at San Anton Palace.

Tuesday

12pm The President receives a courtesy call by visiting Japanese artists organised by the Malta-Japan Chamber of Commerce at San Anton Palace.

2pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives from KSi Malta at San Anton Palace.

7pm The President attends an event organised by the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses held for retired nurses and midwives at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

8am The President receives a courtesy call by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Péter Szijjártó at San Anton Palace.

10am The President gives a keynote speech at the Round Table on Future Generations held at the University of Malta.

1.30pm The President and Mrs Vella give an interview to The Sunday Circle at San Anton Palace.

6.30pm The President presides over the Premju tal-President għall-Kreattività organised in collaboration with Arts Council Malta at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

9.30am The President is presented with Letters of Credence by Tomaž Kunstelj, Ambassador-Designate of the Republic of Slovenia at San Anton Palace.

10.30am The President is presented with Letters of Credence by Habib Saihou Drammeh, Designate High Commissioner of The Gambia at San Anton Palace.

7pm The President visits the Soċjetà San Pawl Banda Konti Ruġġieru band club in Rabat.

Friday

8.30am The President delivers a keynote speech at the Young Mediterranean Voices Regional Leadership Seminars organised by The Mediterranean Academy of Diplomatic Studies at San Anton Palace.

11.15am The President inaugurates the ninth Malta Historical Fencing International Meeting 2019 organised by the Malta Historical Fencing Association at Fort St Angelo, Vittoriosa.

7.45pm The President attends the even ‘East Meets West’ at the Grand Hotel Excelsior in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF).

Saturday

8.30am The President presides over the seminar ‘Imago Melitae 2019’ on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Malta Map Society at San Anton Palace.

7pm The President attends the launch of the book Maltese Archives: my choice organised by the National Archives of Malta at San Anton Palace.

Sunday

10am The President and Mrs Vella take part in the President’s Solidarity Fun Run 2019 organised in aid of the MCCFF.