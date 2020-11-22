Monday

10am The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Foundation of Educational Services at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2pm The President presides over a meeting of the Commission for the Administration of Justice at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Tuesday

Noon The President delivers an online lecture from the International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI), Msida.

6.30pm The President and Mrs Miriam Vella attend the launch of the book Serving People and Parliament – The Ombudsman in Malta, 1995-2020, at San Anton Place, Attard.

Wednesday

11.30am The President and Mrs Miriam Vella preside over the press conference to launch the Crowdfunding għall-Istrina Campaign at Tigné Point, Sliema.

2.30pm The President presides over a meeting of the board of administrators of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF) at San Anton Palace, Attard.

6.30pm The President and Mrs Miriam Vella attend a High Mass on the occasion of the feast of St Catherine of Alexandria in Żejtun.

Thursday

10am The President and Mrs Miriam Vella visit the International Institute for Justice and Rule of Law (IIJ) in Valletta.

12.30pm The President presides over an online meeting of the Commission for Constitutional Reform at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Friday

10am The President presides over the launch of the Foundation for Transport at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2pm The President receives a courtesy call by Dr Vincent Marmara and Lou Bondì at San Anton Palace, Attard.