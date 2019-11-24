Tomorrow

10am The President addresses Valletta residents at a cultural event organised by the sub-committee for the elderly of the Valletta Subbuteo Club at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2pm The President receives a courtesy call by Jean Sasson at San Anton Palace.

3pm The President receives a courtesy call by committee members of the Transplant Support Group Malta at San Anton Palace.

4pm The President receives a courtesy call by Colours of Malta representatives at San Anton Palace.

6.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend High Mass for the liturgical feast of St Catherine of Alexandria at Żejtun parish church.

Tuesday

Noon The President receives a courtesy call by Mark Schapiro, charge d’affaires at the US embassy in Malta, at San Anton Palace.

3pm The President receives a courtesy call by the president and representatives of the Malta Medical Students’ Association at San Anton Palace.

5pm The President receives a courtesy call by the CEO and representatives of the Foundation for Educational Services at San Anton Palace.

7pm The President and Mrs Vella host a concert organised in collaboration with the Consulate of Croatia in Malta and other entities at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

9am The President delivers a keynote address at the first national Early School Leaving symposium at Verdala Palace, Rabat.

10am The President receives the president and representatives of the Comitato di Quartiere Pizzo Carano Sant’Anna at San Anton Palace.

11am The President presides over a meeting of the Commission for Constitutional Reform at San Anton Palace in Attard.

7.30pm The President attends a concert commemorating the national thanksgiving pilgrimage organised by the St George’s Band Club at the Collegiate Church of the Immaculate Conception, Cospicua.

Thursday

10am The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Southern Region at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Noon The President receives a courtesy call by Huilai Li, vice president of the Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs, at San Anton Palace.

1.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by AMCM and Link School of English at San Anton Palace.

7pm The President presides over the 2019 Gold Medal Ceremony organised by the Malta Society of Arts at Palazzo de La Salle, Valletta.

Friday

9am The President receives a courtesy call by Awni Behnam, honorary president of the International Ocean Institute, at San Anton Palace.

11am The President attends a book fair organised by Miller Distributors Ltd in aid of the MCCFF at the Phoenicia Hotel, Floriana.

3pm The President presides over the launch of The LyonsCare Award for Combating Loneliness at San Anton Palace.

7pm The President attends the graduation ceremony of Global College Malta at the San Ġorġ Corinthia Hotel, St Julian’s.

Saturday

2pm The President launches the Run for Charity event, organised in aid of L-Istrina in Buġibba Square.

6pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the Malta Engineering Excellence Awards 2019 organised by the Chamber of Engineers at San Anton Palace.

Sunday

11am The President attends a football event involving several youth nurseries in aid of the MCCFF.

1.30pm The President attends the Christmas Market organised by Għargħur local council in Għargħur.

5.15pm The President attends the Milied fil-Pjazza event, organised by Birżebbuġa parish in Birżebbuġa.