Monday

10am The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Association of Catering Establishments at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Tuesday

2.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by Prof. Vincent Marmara and Lou Bondi at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

2pm The President presides over a meeting of the supervisory council of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

9.30am The President is presented with letters of credence by Liberian Ambassador Designate Gurly Teta Gibson Schwarz, at San Anton Palace.

10.30am The President is presented with letters of credence by Lendita Haxhitasim, Ambassador designate of Kosovo, at San Anton Palace.

3pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Malta Federation of Organisations Persons with Disability at San Anton Palace.

Friday

10am The President addresses academic staff and students from the Mediterranean Academy of Diplomatic Studies at an online event commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Euro-Mediterranean Process.

7pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the Ġieħ l-Akkademja tal-Malti: Midalja tad-Deheb award-giving ceremony at San Anton Palace.