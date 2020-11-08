Monday

12pm The president presides over an online meeting of the Commission for Constitutional Reform at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Tuesday

9.30am The president addresses an online session of the third Euro-Mediterranean workshop of communicators on migration.

Wednesday

12pm The president visits the D’Allaccio Conservation Project at the Grand Master’s Palace in Valletta.

Thursday

10am The president receives a farewell call by H.E. Mercy Bampo Addo, High Commissioner of the Republic of Ghana to Malta, at San Anton Palace.

11.30am The president receives a courtesy call by Godwin Bencini, dean of the Honorary Consular Corps, at San Anton Palace.

Friday

10am The president receives a courtesy call by Roberta Metsola, MEP at San Anton Palace.

7pm The president attends the launch of the Malta Architecture and Spatial Planning (MASP) Awards publication and the second edition of the MASP Awards at the University Campus in Valletta.

Saturday

5pm The president and Mrs Miriam Vella attend the Caritas fundraising event at WE Studios in Qormi.

8.30pm The president and Mrs Miriam Vella attend the Malta Journalism Awards at the Corinthia St George’s Bay in St Julian’s.

Sunday

6pm The president and Mrs Miriam Vella attend Mass on the occasion of the feast of St John of the Cross in Ta’ Xbiex.