Monday

10am The president presides over the signing of the Budget Proclamation at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Tuesday

10am The president presents the letters of credence to Malta’s ambassador to the Kingdom of Sweden, Marlene Mizzi, at San Anton Palace.

11.30am The president receives a courtesy call from representatives of One Voice Malta and La Voix Studio at San Anton Palace.

2pm The president presides over a meeting of the board of administrators of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF) at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

10am The president visits the Regional Marine Pollution Emergency Response Centre for the Mediterranean Sea (Rempec) in Valletta.

2.30pm The president receives a courtesy call by Anthia Zammit at San Anton Palace.

7pm The president participates in the online Malta Businesswoman of the Year Award ceremony.

Thursday

9.30am The president is presented with letters of commission by the British High Commissioner designate, Cathy Ward, at San Anton Palace.

11.15am The president is presented with letters of credence by ambassador designate of the Kingdom of Denmark, Anders Carsten Damsgaard, at San Anton Palace.

Friday

10am The president receives a courtesy call by Simone Borg, ambassador of Malta for Climate Action at San Anton Palace.

7pm The president and Mrs Miriam Vella attend the Buonamico Award ceremony at San Anton Palace.