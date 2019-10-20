Thursday

11am The President and Mrs Vella return to Malta from Japan.

Friday

11am The President receives a courtesy call by former President of Austria Heinz Fischer at San Anton Palace, Attard.

1pm The President and Mrs Vella preside over the press conference for the launch of The President’s Fun Run at San Anton Palace.

2pm The President receives a courtesy call by the Archbishop and Apostolic Nuncio, Mgr Antoine Camilleri, at San Anton Palace.

3pm The President receives a courtesy call by the adviser for religious affairs at the French Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Jean-Christophe Peaucelle, at San Anton Palace.

7.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a reception hosted by the Austrian Ambassador to Malta, Andreas Stadler, and the Honorary Consul General Michael J. Bianchi, on the occasion of the National Day, at Villa Arrigo, Naxxar.

Saturday

10am The President and Mrs Vella receive a courtesy call by the Grupp Soledarjetà Persuni b’Bżonnijiet Speċjali of Siġġiewi, at San Anton Palace.

Noon The President presides over a prize-giving ceremony organised by the Royal Malta Yacht Club at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta.

7.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the performance of the opera, Il Trovatore, at the Astra Theatre, Victoria.

Sunday

3pm The President presides over The President’s Cup ceremony organised by the Malta Racing Club in Marsa.