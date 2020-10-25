Monday

9.30am The President receives a courtesy call by Andreas Stadler, Ambassador of Austria to Malta, at San Anton Palace,Attard.

2pm The President presides over a meeting of the Commission for the Administration of Justice at San Anton Palace.

Tuesday

10am The President visits restoration works in progress at the Grandmaster’s Palace, Valletta.

3.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by the award winners of the Malta Businesswomen of the Year at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

6pm The President and Mrs Miriam Vella attend the Jum Ghawdex celebrations in Victoria.

Thursday

10am The President visits Palumbo Shipyards, Paola.

7pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a commemorative ceremony in honour of Dun Karm Psaila – Jum Dun Karm – at San Anton Palace.

Friday

10am The President and Mrs Vella preside over a press conference to launch the BOV Piggy Bank Campaign at San Anton Palace.

7.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the Active Ageing Award ceremony at MUZA, Valletta.