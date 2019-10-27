Tomorrow

9am The President and Mrs Vella preside over the Gieħ Għawdex awards ceremony in Victoria.

2pm The President presides over a meeting of the Commission for Administration of Justice at San Anton Palace, Attard.

4pm The President presides over a meeting of the Commission for Constitutional Reform at San Anton Palace.

6pm The President and Mrs Vella preside over the inauguration of a photography exhibition by Cardinal Prospero Grech at San Anton Palace.

Tuesday

10am The President presides over the Green Flag Awards presentation organised by the Nature Trust – FEE Malta at Guardian Angel Secondary Education Resource Centre, Ħamrun.

12.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by Wilfred Kenely, chief executive officer of the University of Malta’s Research Innovation and Department Trust, at San Anton Palace.

3pm The President receives a courtesy call by pianist Daphne Delicata and her parents at San Anton Palace.

6.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a reception hosted by the Turkish Ambassador Kerem A. Kiratli, on the occasion of the Turkish National Day, at the Corinthia Palace Hotel, Attard.

Wednesday

9am The President receives a courtesy call by Wadie Abu Nassar, advisor to Church leaders in the Holy Land and Hon. Consul of Spain, at San Anton Palace.

10.30am The President and Mrs Vella preside over a press conference at the launch of the Piggy Bank Campaign at Verdala Palace, Buskett.

12pm The President receives a courtesy call by British High Commissioner Stuart William Gill at San Anton Palace.

1pm The President receives a courtesy call by Public Service Commission chairman Louis P Naudi and PSC representatives.

2pm The President presides over a seminar on Mental Health and Involuntary Admission at Mater Dei Hospital’s Medical School, Msida.

Thursday

8am The President receives a courtesy call by Principal Permanent Secretary Mario Cutajar at San Anton Palace.

8.50am The President is presented by credentials by Moroccan Ambassador Youssef Balla at San Anton Palace.

9.45am The President is presented by credentials by Columbian Ambassador Ebrahim Gloria Isabel Ramirez Rios at San Anton Palace.

11.15am The President is presented by credentials by Malaysian High Commissioner Westmoreland Edward Palon at San Anton Palace.

6.30pm The President and Mrs Vella preside over the Gold Award Presentation organised by The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award – Malta Foundation at San Anton Palace.

Friday

9.30am The President visits Malta Investment Management Company Ltd (MIMCOL) at Tigné Point, Sliema.

4pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the conferment of an honoris causa degree at the Jesuits’ church, Valletta.

8pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the University Foundation Day Concert at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta.

Saturday

10am The President and Mrs Vella attend the opening of the Gozo Philatelic Society exhibition organised by the Gozo Philatelic Society at the Gozo Ministry, Victoria.

7.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the Diwali Gala Dinner hosted by the Maltese Indian community at the Radisson Blu Resort and Spa, Malta Golden Sands, Għajn Tuffieħa.

Next Sunday

10.30am The President and Mrs Vella attend a Thanksgiving Mass marking the 175th anniversary of the consecration of St Paul’s Pro-Cathedral, Valletta.