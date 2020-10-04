Monday

10.30am The President meets Prof. Andrew Azzopardi at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Noon The President receives a courtesy call by representatives from the Swieqi United Cricket Club.

Tuesday

10am The President receives a courtesy call by Dr Mario Sammut, head of the EU Parliament Regional Office in Malta, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2pm The President meets Augusto Ruffo di Calabria, Ambassador of the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of St John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Wednesday

10am The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of Moviment Patrijotti Maltin at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Friday

10am The President receives a courtesy call by Prof. Alex Torpiano at San Anton Palace, Attard.