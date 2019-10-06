Tomorrow

10am The President receives a courtesy call by Ms Lina Brockdorff at San Anton Palace, Attard.

11.30am The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Grandparents Malta Foundation at San Anton Palace, Attard.

12.30pm The President presents the Letters of Credence to the Ambassador of Malta to South Africa, Mr Dionisio Vella, at San Anton Palace Attard.

Tuesday

10.30am The President visits MCAST Freshers Week at MCAST in Paola.

Wednesday

10am The President presides over the opening session of the Symposium of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace in collaboration with the University of Malta at the Valletta Campus.

5pm The President and Mrs Vella receive a courtesy call by the Council for Maltese Living Abroad at San Anton Palace, Attard.

6pm The President presides over the Constitutional Reform Meeting at San Anton Pal-ace, Attard.

Thursday

6.25am The President and Mrs Vella depart Malta for Greece to attend the Meeting of Head of States of the Arraiolos Group.

Sunday

3pm The President and Mrs Vella return to Malta from Greece.