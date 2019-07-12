Tomorrow

11pm The President returns to Malta from Poland.

Tuesday

9.30am The President receives a courtesy call from members of the Chamber of Advocates at San Anton Palace, Attard.

10.30am The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of Step Up for Parkinson’s at San Anton Palace.

12pm The President and Mrs Vella preside over the launching of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra Concert in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation at the Phoenicia Hotel, Floriana.

Wednesday

10.30am The President and Mrs Vella receive a courtesy call by students from Reggio Calabria who are currently in Malta to perform voluntary work, at San Anton Palace.

12pm The President receives a courtesy call by the management support team of Aġenzija Sapport, at San Anton Palace.

6.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a Mass marking the 98th anniversary of the coronation of Maria Bambina at the basilica of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Senglea.

Thursday

10am The President receives a courtesy call by the authorities of Palazzo San Gervasio and Ente Morale Camillo d’Enrico, at San Anton Palace.

11.30am The President receives a courtesy call by members of the family of the late Pawlu Mizzi, founder of Klabb Kotba Maltin, at San Anton Palace.

2pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Malta Union of Teachers at San Anton Palace.

3.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by Prince Augusto Ruffo di Calabria, Ambassador to Malta of the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of St John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta, at San Anton Palace.

Friday

10am The President receives a courtesy call by Mario Azzopardi, director for Culture at the Ministry for Justice, Culture and Local Councils, at San Anton Palace.

12pm The President receives a courtesy call by Prof. Joseph Pirotta and Joseph Mizzi from Midsea Books Ltd, at San Anton Palace.

7.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a concert by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra directed by Mro Sigmund Mifsud at St George’s Square, Valletta.

Saturday

9.30am The President and Mrs Vella attend the IFR Champions Cup 2019 at the Marsa Sports Ground.

10.30am The President attends a shooting event in aid of Simon Schembri Blue Light Foundation at Ta’ Kandja Police Complex, l/o Siġġiewi.

6.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend Pontifical Mass marking the feast of the Nativity of the Virgin Mary (Maria Bambina) at Mellieħa parish church.

Next Sunday

10am The President attends a wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate Victory Day, at the Great Siege Monument, Valletta.

8.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a musical programme by the Società Filarmonica Maria Mater Gratiae, marking the inauguration of the restoration of the Blue Arena Theatre in Żabbar.