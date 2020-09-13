Monday
10am The President meets with Prof. Andrew Azzopardi at Sant’Anton Palace, Attard.
2pm The President holds a conference call with Keith Azzopardi, Ambassador of Malta to the US.
Tuesday
10am The President receives a courtesy call by representatives from the Broadcasting Authority.
Wednesday
10am The President receives a courtesy call by Dr Emmanuel George Cefai at Sant’Anton Palace, Attard.
Thursday
2pm The President receives a courtesy call by Herald Bonnici, chief executive officer at the Malta Government Investments (MGI) at San Anton Palace, Attard.
Friday
10am The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Malta Model United Nations Society at San Anton Palace, Attard.
Sunday
Noon The President and Mrs Miriam Vella open the Għinuna Ngħinukom campaign, a 12-hour television marathon organised in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation and aired on all TV channels at We Studios, Qormi.
