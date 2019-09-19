Tomorrow

10am The President receives a courtesy call by a delegation from the Japan-Malta Parliamentary Friendship Association accompanied by the Japanese Ambassador to Malta, Keiichi Katakami at San Anton Palace, Attard.

11.30am The President receives a courtesy call by the committee members of the Soċjetà Dun Fillippu Borgia at San Anton Palace, Attard.

1pm The President receives a courtesy call by the board members of the Fondazzjoni Sebħ at San Anton Palace, Attard.

5.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by the Italian Minister of the Interior, Luciana Lamorgese at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Tuesday

10am The President receives a courtesy call by representatives from MEUSAC at San Anton Palace.

11.30am The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of Għaqda Nisa Laburisti at San Anton Palace, Attard.

1pm The President receives a courtesy call by members of the Council Chamber of Advocates at San Anton Palace, Attard.

5pm The President receives a courtesy call by members of Wirt iż-Żejtun at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Wednesday

2pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Maltese Lions Clubs at San Anton Palace, Attard.

5pm The President and Mrs Vella attend Mass organised by The Maltese Association of the Order of Malta for the elderly residing in Church Homes at the Verdala Palace, Rabat.

Thursday

10am The President receives a courtesy call by the German Ambassador to Malta, Mr Walter Halßann at San Anton Palace in Attard.

11.30am The President receives a courtesy call by Commissioner for Refugees, Dr Martine Cassar at San Anton Palace, Attard.

12.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by HSBC CEO Andrew Beane, chairperson John Bonello and director Michel Cordina at San Anton Palace, Attard.

6.45pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a commemorative event in honour of Prof. Oliver Friggieri at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Friday

9.30am The President presides over the constitutional reform meeting at San Anton Palace, Attard.

12pm The President and Mrs Vella attend Ġimgħa tas-Servizz Pubbliku 2019 at Verdala Palace, Rabat.

Saturday

10am The President and Mrs Vella participate in the Walk for Dementia ‘Memory Walk’ organised by the Malta Dementia Society on the occasion of Dementia Day in Valletta.

8.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend Rockestra at MFCC in Ta’ Qali.

Sunday

10.30am The President and Mrs Vella attend the handing over ceremony of the premises that will be known as ‘St Michael Hospice’ at Adelaide Cini Institute in Santa Venera.

8pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a musical programme organised by the Soċjetà Filarmonika La Stella Gudja, marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the society in Gudja.