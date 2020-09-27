Monday

9.30am The President meets Spain’s Ambassador to Malta Maria Consuelo Femenía Guardiola at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2pm The President presides over a meeting of the Commission for the Administration of Justice at San Anton Palace.

4pm The President and Mrs Vella take part in the online launch of the National Psychosis Awareness Campaign organised by the Richmond Foundation and Hearing Voices.

Tuesday

9.30am The President and Mrs Vella attend an event marking the 59th anniversary of the Broadcasting Authority at San Anton Palace.

1.30pm The President meets Malta’s Ambassador to the Holy See Frank Zammit at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

11am The President and Mrs Vella visit the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta.

Thursday

8.30am The President delivers the opening speech at the online international conference ‘Bioethics and the Five Senses’ organised by the University of Malta’s Faculty of Theology.

9.30am The President attends Mass marking the inauguration of the 2020-21 Judicial Year at St John’s Co-Cathedral, Valletta.

2pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the National Literacy Agency at San Anton Palace.

Friday

9.20am The President inspects a guard of honour as part of the Armed Forces of Malta Day celebrations in Valletta.

9.30am The President and Mrs Vella attend Pontifical Mass as part of celebrations marking Armed Forces of Malta Day at St John’s Co-Cathedral.

2pm The President receives a courtesy call by Miss Universe Malta 2020 Anthea Zammit at San Anton Palace.