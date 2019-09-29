Tomorrow

9.30am The President and Mrs Vella visit the Kunsill Nazzjonali tal-Anzjani in Birkirkara.

12.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by the director of the China Culture Centre, Yang Xiaolong, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2pm The President presides over the Commission for the Administration of Justice at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Tuesday

9am The President attends Mass on the occasion of the inauguration of the Judicial Year 2019/2020 at St John’s Co-Cathedral, Valletta.

10.30am The President attends the first court sitting on the occasion of the inauguration of the Judicial Year 2019/2020 in Valletta.

1pm The President receives a courtesy call by Commissioner for Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, Karmenu Vella at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2pm The President receives a courtesy call by the Head of Department for Quantum Research Group Leader and Electromagnets Research Group Leader, Andre Xuereb at San Anton Palace, Attard.

3pm The President presides over the press conference for the launch of the Premju għall-Arti 2019, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Wednesday

10.20am The President inspects a guard of honour on the occasion of the Armed Forces of Malta Day celebrations, in Valletta.

10.30am The President and Mrs Vella attend Pontifical Mass, on the occasion of the Armed Forces of Malta Day celebrations at St John’s Co-Cathedral, Valletta.

1pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the launch of the Breast Awareness Documentary organised by the Action for Breast Cancer Foundation at San Anton Palace, Attard.

5.30pm The President and Mrs Vella preside over the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Foundation for Educational Services and Karl Vella Foundation at the Kitchen Garden in Attard.

Thursday

10am The President and Mrs Vella attend the inauguration of the AME Office in Pietà.

11am The President visits KSU Fresher’s Week at the University of Malta.

1.15pm The President receives a courtesy call by the executive director of the European Commission League of Arab States (Liaison Office) (ECLASLO), Mohammed Alshafee and director, Maria Camilleri at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2.30pm The President presides over the Premju tal-President għall-Kreattività Evalwazzjoni u Diskussjoni at San Anton Palace, Attard.

5pm The President receives a courtesy call by artists and board members of the Mediterranean Tourism Foundation at San Anton Palace, Attard.

7pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a reception hosted by German Ambassador, Walter Haßmann and Mrs Haßmannin Lija.

Friday

10am The President visits the Junior College at Msida.

1.15pm The President receives a courtesy call by the mayor and council of the Attard local council at San Anton Palace, Attard.

7.30pm The President and Mrs Vella preside over the Premju Anzjanità Attiva ceremony in Qawra.

Saturday

10.30am The President and Mrs Vella attend the Golden Bay Triathlon organised in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, at Radisson Blu Golden Sands Resort.

7pm The President and Mrs Vella attend Notte Bianca in Valletta.