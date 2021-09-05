Monday

10am The president receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Maltese Association of Family Therapy and Systemic Practice at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2.30pm The president receives a courtesy call by Tomaž Kunstelj, Ambassador of Slovenia to Malta, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Tuesday

7pm The president and Mrs Miriam Vella attend a Mass marking the feast of the Nativity of the Virgin Mary (Marija Bambina) at Senglea parish church.

Wednesday

10am The president attends a wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate Victory Day at the Great Siege Monument in Valletta.

Thursday

11am The president is presented with the publication ‘Public Service Reforms in Small Island State’ by Mario Cutajar, principal permanent secretary, at Verdala Palace, Buskett.

Friday

10am The president is presented with a copy of the Mediterranean Information Office (MIO) journal Sustainable Mediterranean 78 on Climate Change by Vanja Walker-Leigh at San Anton Palace, Attard.

7pm Nerġgħu Niltaqgħu, a dialogue between the president and COVID-19 primary healthcare frontliners.