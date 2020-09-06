Monday

6.30pm The President and Mrs Miriam Vella attend a Mass marking the feast of the Nativity of the Virgin Mary (Maria Bambina) at Xagħra church, Gozo.

Tuesday

10am The President attends a wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate Victory Day at the Great Siege Monument in Valletta.

Wednesday

10am The President and Mrs Miriam Vella are presented with a donation in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF) by a group of Maltese youths at San Anton Palace, Attard

Noon The President receives a courtesy call by the Partit Laburista administration at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Thursday

1pm Meeting with Constituted Bodies for the Help us Help Others Campaign at Verdala Palace, Buskett.

6pm The President and Mrs Miriam Vella attend the launch of the book 3 Xewqat by Write Deal Association at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Friday

9.30am The President visits MaltaPost plc in Marsa.

6.30pm The President and Mrs Miriam Vella attend the launch of the book Il-Vjaġġ għall-Fejqan by Dun Ġorġ Dalli at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Sunday

9.30am The President and Mrs Miriam Vella attend a Mass marking the 55th Anniversary of Id-Dar tal-Providenza in Siġġiewi.