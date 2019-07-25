Tomorrow

9am The President in collaboration with the Commissioner for Mental Health hosts the Mental Health Conference at Verdala Palace, Rabat.

5pm The President receives a courtesy call by the Council for Maltese Living Abroad at San Anton Palace, Attard.

8.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the annual concert before the feast of Our Lady of Graces organised by the Għaqda Madonna tal-Grazzja, Banda San Mikiel in Żabbar.

Tuesday

10am The President receives a courtesy call by Aġenzija Żgħażagħ at San Anton Palace, Attard.

11.30am The President receives a courtesy call by the executive chairman of the Corporate ID Group, Jesmond Saliba at San Anton Palace, Attard.

5pm The President presides over the Cancer Platform Meeting at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Wednesday

9.30am The President and Mrs Vella visit the National Blood Transfusion Services in Guardamangia.

12.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by the Ambassador of Malta to Switzerland, Rita Adam at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2pm The President receives a courtesy call by Ming Li at San Anton Palace, Attard.

8pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a reception hosted by the Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation Rita Adam and the Honorary Consul Annabelle Bonello on the occasion of the Swiss Confederation National Day at the Hotel Phoenicia in Floriana.

Thursday

10am The President and Mrs Vella attend Mass for older adults celebrating the International Day for Older Adults at the Basilica of the Maria Assunta in Mosta.

1pm The President receives a courtesy call by the Valletta Subbuteo Club at San Anton Palace, Attard.

3.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by Kenneth Zammit Tabona at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Friday

9.30am The President and Mrs Vella attend the “Kick Off” football marathon organised by Puttinu Cares at the Marsa Sports Ground.

11am The President presides over the opening of the Malta Model United Nations Society (MaltMUN) 2019 at the Malta Maritime Museum in Vittoriosa.

7pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the launch of the book Id-Devozzjoni u l-Kult Marjan fir-Reġjun tan-Nofsinhar at the Tal-Ħlas Chapel in Qormi.

Saturday

9.15am The President and Mrs Vella attend the EPIPICTO: A Pictorial Guide to Epilepsy (an EU Erasmus Project) organised by Caritas Malta Epilepsy Association at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Sunday

7.35am The President and Mrs Vella leave Malta on an official visit to Italy and the Holy See.