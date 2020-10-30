The annual Fun Run activity held in aid of the The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF) will not be held this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the Office of the President said that following discussions in recent days about the possibility of organising the Fun Run in the form of a walk-in through different localities, it was decided that this year the event will not be taking place.

"The Fun Run is one of the annual activities held in aid of The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF) however in the current circumstances, following discussions with the health authorities, the decision was taken not to organise the activity," the Office said.

The popular event has been held for the past eleven years.

The 2019 edition had to be postponed at the last minute because of bad weather. At the time, Malta was also dealing with a political crisis that resulted in daily protests in the wake of revelations related to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The event was then held at the end of January 2020 in what would become one of the final mass events for the public before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the island in March.