This year's edition of the President’s Solidarity Fun Run will be held on November 24, organisers announced on Friday.

The annual charity event, which is in its eleventh year, will again have four starting points - Rabat, Paola, the University of Malta and Santa Venera.

Runners will leave from Rabat while those who opt to walk to the finishing line in Valletta can choose to leave from the three other locations.

As in previous editions, funds collected during the event will be donated to the Malta Community Chest Fund.

Speaking at the launch of the event, President George Vella thanked all who are involved in any way in the organisation of the event as well as those sponsoring it.

Apart from encouraging unity, the event also served to promote the importance of maintaining good physical health through exercise.

Sports Parliamentary Secretary Clifton Grima described the even as a celebration of "collaboration, volunteering, unity, solidarity and generosity". These, he said, were the Maltese society's greatest values.

On his part, the Opposition's sports spokesman Ryan Callus encouraged people to participate, adding that this was an opportunity for the country to come together for a good cause.

Applications for the Fun Run can be downloaded from mccf.store or picked up from San Anton Palace, the Grandmaster's Palace, the Kirkop and Kottonera sports complexes, the National Pool, the Ta' Kandja Shooting Range as well as all Enemed petrol stations.