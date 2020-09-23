Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes new signing Diogo Jota will have no problem making his mark at the club despite some surprise at the reported £41 million fee ($54 million) the English champions paid Wolves for the Portuguese international.

Jota, 23, scored 44 goals in 131 games for Wolves and has been brought in to offer more back up to Liverpool’s established from three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, who have shone for the past three seasons.

“His technical level is on the same as our front three,” said Lijnders, who stood in for Jurgen Klopp to do the Reds’ pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s League Cup tie at Lincoln.

