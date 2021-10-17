Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted the pressure is building as the beleaguered boss questioned Manchester United’s desire after Saturday’s damaging 4-2 defeat at Leicester.

Solskjaer will face renewed scrutiny after United’s collapse at the King Power Stadium left them without a win in their last three Premier League games.

“The whole performance was not good enough with and without the ball,” Solskjaer said.

The United manager saw Mason Greenwood open the scoring early on, only for Leicester’s Youri Tielemans to equalise before half-time.

Caglar Soyuncu put Leicester in front in the closing stages before Marcus Rashford marked his first appearance this season after shoulder surgery with United’s leveller.

