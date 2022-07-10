Relieved coach Eddie Jones says the “pressure’s on the other mob now” after England deservedly won the second Test against Australia 25-17 to set up a decider, with his young team showing more backbone.

The boot of Owen Farrell proved the difference in Brisbane on Saturday evening, with the veteran Saracens star kicking 20 points to ensure the three-match series heads to Sydney next weekend with the Ella-Mobbs Cup on the line.

Jones was feeling the heat ahead of the clash after England crashed 30-28 in the first Test at Perth, which followed a disappointing Six Nations campaign and an embarrassing loss to the Barbarians.

But the affable Australian insisted the pressure was now on Dave Rennie’s side.

“It’s 1-1. And the pressure’s on the other mob now,” he told Sky Sports. “So they’ve got to deal with that pressure. We’ll find ways of getting better.”

Jones started uncapped duo Guy Porter and Tommy Freeman at centre and wing respectively, while scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet earned a first start, and the gamble paid off.

