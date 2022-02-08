Depiro 83

Starlites Naxxar 87

(24-26, 24-17, 21-18, 14-26)

Starlites Naxxar, who are already guaranteed a play-off spot, had to dig deep to register their third league win over Depiro.

Aware that a win would have increased significantly their chances of a play-off spot, Depiro had a very sprightly performance and even enjoyed a consistent lead in the middle quarter of the encounter and then shared the spoils in the final rubber with the result fully in doubt right up to the very end.

The Naxxar side were buoyed by an in-form Alec Felice Pace who whizzed past Depiro’s defence with ease throughout the game whilst Matthew Scerri had fine offensive moments especially in the second half.

The contribution from these two young locals added to the efforts from Starlites’ trio Jamiah Windom Haynes, Myles Thomas and Jacob Bates.

