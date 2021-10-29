Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has survived to face Tottenham on Saturday despite incessant speculation over his future at Manchester United following their humiliating 5-0 drubbing by Liverpool.

But away from the issue of the manager’s job, pride is at stake for United’s expensive collection of world-class talents, who are under pressure to respond to stinging criticism over recent weeks.

A club-record victory for Liverpool at Old Trafford was a new low during Solskjaer’s nearly three years in charge, but continued a worrying trend for the Red Devils.

United have taken just one point from the past 12 on offer in the Premier League to fall eight points off leaders Chelsea after just nine games.

The expected challenge for a first league title since 2013 already looks over, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City in menacing form.

