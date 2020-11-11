Marsa produced a second half comeback to beat Naxxar Lions 4-1 at the Victor Tedesco Stadium on Sunday.

Ivan Zammit’s clan looked the more dominant side throughout the match but only came out on top after taking their chances after the break.

Despite making major changes to both the squad and coaching staff, bringing in Zammit from Vittoriosa Stars over the summer to mentor the side, Marsa have struggled to make the impact they were predicted to make from the get-go.

Added to that, the squad was put into quarantine for the past few weeks and now must fit in more games into their already congested schedule.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, captain Manolito Micallef said these will be trying times for the squad.

