As a consumer, you have the legal right to request the cancellation of a sale and a refund of any money paid if the seller has pressured you into buying a product or service you did not want.

When traders ‘force’ consumers to make a buying decision, they may be found guilty of aggressive selling techniques, which are considered to be an unfair commercial practice and, therefore, prohibited by the Consumer Affairs Act.

As a consumer, you have the right to make free informed choices and so, commercial practices that hinder or impair your decision-making are prohibited. Traders are prohibited from exercising harassment, coercion or undue influence on consumers. Coercion usually includes the use of physical force and undue influence means exploiting a position of power in relation to the consumer’s vulnerability.

Aggressive selling basically occurs when sellers put consumers through a lot of pressure to convince them to buy something from them and usually do not easily take no for an answer.

To assess whether you were pressured into buying something, you may reflect on the following situations:

Did the trader enter your home and refuse to leave until you bought something?

Did the seller use scare tactics to convince you that you need to buy a specific product, such as telling you that your health would be at risk if you didn’t buy the product?

Traders ‘force’ consumers to buy

Did the trader create the impression that you couldn’t leave the business premises until a sale was concluded or took you to a remote destination with no apparent return transport unless you agreed to buy the product or service offered for sale?

Did the seller constantly contacted you and pester you into buying something?Did he use guilt to force you to buy something by telling you that if you did not buy he would lose his job?

Advertisements directly aimed to entice children to buy products or persuade adults to buy these for them are also considered to be aggressive sales tactics and are prohibited.

These commercial practices are prohibited in any business-to-consumer transaction, irrespective of the product or service, or the circumstance of the transaction, being it face to face, via telephone, internet or mail.

It is worth pointing out that consumer legislation only protects the economic situation of consumers. Therefore, when falling victim to such sales tactics, consumers may only claim refund of money spent on the unwanted purchase. Issues related to health, safety, taste and decency are outside the scope of the legislation. Unresolved disputes with sellers may be referred to the Office for Consumer Affairs within the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority for advice and assistance. Traders engaging in aggressive sales practices may also be reported to this office so that the necessary action is taken to stop these unfair practices.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, Office for Consumer Affairs, Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt