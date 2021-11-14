Gozitan athlete Michelle Dimech honoured the Maltese flag brilliantly in Athens, finishing second in a 10k race among 1,500 participants.

Dimech finished the race – which has a spectacular finish in the Panathenaic Stadium – with a very impressive time of 35 minutes 55 seconds.

The race was won by Anastasia Marinakou, of Greece, who crossed the finish line in a time of 34 minutes and 32 seconds.

Sonja Vernikov, of Germany, took third place when she completed the distance in 36 minutes and three seconds.

