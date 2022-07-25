As the dust settles on the 2022 Tour de France, where champion Jonas Vingegaard’s Dutch team Jumbo-Visma delivered a collective masterpiece, their defeated rivals are already plotting revenge for 2023.

The Tour rolled into Paris with Vingegaard at its head, while his teammate Wout van Aert had the green sprint jersey and the pair proved as relentless as they were ruthless.

Van Aert came second on all of the first three stages before eventually notching up the first of his own three stage wins.

Vingegaard, runner-up in 2021, chased two-time defending champion and early leader Tadej Pogacar over the first 11 stages before taking the lead in dramatic style in the Alps.

Pogacar said Saturday, after his last chance had gone in the long 20th-stage time-trial, he was already looking at next year.

Click here for full story