Il-Ħaġar museum, in Victoria, was the venue for the launch of a quality publication – Mattia Preti: Life and Works by professor Keith Sciberras. Preti expert and researcher, Sciberras gave a most interesting talk about his book.

Accompanied with projected photos, Sciberras highlighted new discoveries which can now be included in the updated oeuvre of this 17th century Italian artist.

Il-Ħaġar has a set of four bottega ovals on permanent display. Copies of Mattia Preti: Life and Works can be obtained from Il-Ħaġar at a special limited discount.

Currently at Il-Ħaġar one can also view George Scicluna’s PAINtings, a specially commissioned traditional crib and Yuletide philately.