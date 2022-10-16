The Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) is Malta’s financial intelligence unit and the anti-money laundering and counter-funding of terrorism (AML/CFT) supervisory authority. Our purpose is ultimately to protect society from the terrible effects of the crimes which lead to dirty money flowing into the economy and to prevent criminals from enjoying the fruit of their criminal acts.

To achieve this, the FIAU has various sections that work towards a common goal: fighting crime. The FIAU comprises of the following sections: Directors Office, Intelligence Analysis, Supervision, Enforcement, Legal Affairs, Data Management & Analytics, Cash Restriction, Corporate Services and People, Performance and Culture, and Technology & Information Security.

FIAU’s primary responsibility is gathering intelligence about persons and/or companies that are suspects of illegal activity. With sufficient proof, such cases go to the Police force for further investigation. We also supervise subject persons such as, Bankers, Insurance Agencies, Gaming Companies, Real Estate Agents, Notaries, and Lawyers, to ascertain that they comply with specific rules and regulations such as the Implementing Procedures; consequently, enforcement comes in when a person and/or company breaches the law.

To attain all the above, FIAU engages motivated people who have a particular interest in this area and are willing to go the extra mile and persevere to get the correct information. An inquisitive mind perseveres in finding new ways of doing things and learning methods which could enhance the Unit’s internal processes and procedures. Given the job’s nature, having an excellent moral compass is of utmost importance. With regards to the academics, the FIAU has a diverse workforce – with team members who have graduated from criminology, business, accounting, marketing, psychology, law, IT and various others.

FIAU’s work is not a regular job and is so vast that one cannot limit themselves to one field of knowledge or set their eyes on just one area. The FIAU’s work touches on so many aspects and offers varied opportunities to learn and develop, both through experience and classical learning. If you think you have what it takes to join the FIAU and want to make a difference, FIAU encourages you to look at their careers website and apply.