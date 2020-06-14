Medical student Rebecca Caruana delves into what dermatologists are calling ‘maskne’, a type of acne brought on by wearing a face mask.

As more places are opening up and wearing masks have become a regular part of our daily wardrobe, some people are reporting that they are developing ‘maskne’.

Dermatologists say that maskne is a new term being used in these COVID-19 times to describe acne in the face-mask area, redness and/or irritation in the region of the face where the mask is being worn. They say that maskne is an acne-response similar to that seen in those who wear thick make-up for prolonged periods and in helmet straps.

Miliaria, also known as ‘sweat rash’, could be one of the commonest skin maskne encountered in Malta since it is linked to hot and humid conditions.

Facial redness is observed in the geometric region of the mask mostly at the mask’s border which results in people developing an outline which is oval and red. These areas are not only tender to touch but sting when any cream or lotion is applied as the skin barrier would have been damaged. This results in the sensory nerves becoming hypersensitive to any external stimuli, causing irritation and inflammation. Technically, this kind of breakout has a clinical name: acne mechanica.

When one wears a mask, the mask causes pressure, occlusion and friction on the delicate facial skin. Also, when we wear a mask, the breath is sealed in the mask and this creates a moist and humid environment. This triggers irritation, rashes and acne. In maskne, one irritates the skin by getting pore-clogging and then getting proliferation of bacteria and sebum under the skin.

Furthermore, emotional stress related to COVID-19 and our ‘new normal’ may act synergistically to trigger and exacerbate the facial flares of acne. Miliaria, also known as ‘sweat rash’, is a skin disease which is stimulated by sweat trapped in sweat glands present under the skin. Miliaria is being presented as a form of maskne. Miliaria is probably going to be one of the commonest skin maskne encountered in Malta since miliaria is linked to hot and humid conditions, especially during the summer season.

Tiny shallow whiteheads rather than the deep and painful bumps (which are observed in hormonal acne) are observed. Also, one should monitor the distribution of the acne. Maskne is reported to be observed along the chinstrap, over the bridge of the nose and the cheeks. A mask can also cause breakouts if it is not washed routinely thus allowing for a build-up of dirt and bacteria.

How to prevent and reduce the risk of maskne

Dermatologists are suggesting that one uses a thick emollient in the junction area between the skin and the mask to prevent and reduce friction as much as possible.

On the other hand, the American Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also suggests that after one uses a mask, one should either throw it away if it is non-reusable or, if reusable, it should be washed at a temperature of 60˚C.

After washing the hands, removing the mask and washing the hands again, dermatologists recommend that people should apply a moisturiser ideally with anti-acne ingredients such as retinol and purified nano-sulfur. Obviously, if you are on other products which have been prescribed by your doctor, you should always consult the doctor before changing any products. When you remove your mask, it is also recommended to gently cleanse and exfoliate your face. Above all, before applying any products to the face, it is important to ensure that one is not allergic to the product and consult the doctor in case of any queries.