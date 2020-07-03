As part of its ongoing series of COVID-19 safety webinars, Atlas Insurance recently organised a session on preventive measures delivered by May Schembri of Prohealth Ltd.

Schembri is a nurse by profession and currently works in various areas relating to infection control and works also at the University of Malta. She carried out a risk assessment for Atlas in preparation for increasing staff complement back in offices following the pandemic.

The webinar focused on the main pillars of infection prevention and control that are required to create a safe environment for staff to interact with each other and clients.

Various aspects were covered, including proper hand cleaning practices, ways on how to disinfect a surface properly, the appropriate and safe use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and the importance of maintaining appropriate social distancing measures.

It is important that preventive measures are taken to reduce the overall risk

Schembri also dealt with the appropriate measures to adopt when arriving home from the office or anywhere else to protect family members in the household. While we can never eliminate risk completely, it is extremely important that all different preventive measures are taken to reduce the overall risk, she added.

The practical advice provided by Schembri was well received by the employees. The webinar included an interactive Q&A session that gave #TeamAtlas employees the opportunity to ask questions.

The webinar was followed up by another session focusing on the results of the risk assessment carried out and the preventive and risk-mitigating measures that the company has implemented to ensure transparency and confidence in the measures which have been taken.

Over the past months, the majority of Atlas staff had been successfully working at home. Last month, Atlas Insurance reopened its head office in Ta’ Xbiex and all its 10 branches to clients, following the positive developments and the government health directives issued at that time.

Atlas continues to ensure the highest levels of health and safety are upheld for both employees and clients.

In fact, visitors are encouraged to follow safety measures when entering the firm’s branches, including wearing a face mask/shield at all times, using hand sanitisers provided on entering branches or offices, as well as waiting outside the branch at a safe distance of two metres between individuals until called inside.