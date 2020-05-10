Consumers can now report increases in prices of essential products to the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA) through an online form available on the authority’s website.

This form, which may be accessed through the link below, makes it easy for consumers to report any price increases they may have recently noticed.

In order to submit a Price Alert report via the online form, consumers need to have details of the product’s previous and current price, and say whether the prices were found online or in a store.

Ideally, evidence of the price increase, such as photos and fiscal receipts, should also be provided.

The submitted report and related information will supplement the MCCAA’s ongoing price- monitoring exercise.

mccaa.org.mt/pricealert