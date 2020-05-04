The Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry has denounced the government’s “draconian” decision to cap the price of masks, saying such price-fixing was “unacceptable”.

In a statement, the chamber said that price hikes were equally unacceptable but local suppliers had their hands tied with prices from international markets and were dependent on such market forces.

The chamber said it had warned against price hikes and potential abuse on prices of essential products deemed essential in the fight against COVID-19.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri on Sunday said, via Facebook, that face mask prices would be capped at 95c while prices of face shields are limited to €5.

The decision led to anger among pharmacists, who say they bought their current stocks at higher prices and now stand to make a loss. Pharmacists' professional body, the chamber of pharmacists, issued a late-night instruction to its members to not sell any masks or face shields until the issue is resolved.

The Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry said the price capping move was unacceptable.

"This clearly sets an unnecessary dangerous precedent in the wake of reportedly sufficient stocks of protective masks in the country. The chamber will strongly oppose price orders issued in times of extraordinary crisis especially when other alternatives available to the government to support customers and the public at large would have been discounted," the chamber said in a statement.

It said it was prepared to consult appropriately with the competent authorities to give its views and recommendations on the matter with immediate effect but requested the reversal of the “draconian measure” announced by the government.