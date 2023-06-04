As traders operate in a free market economy, transparent and accurate price indication plays a vital role in empowering consumers to make informed purchase choices. While shopping around and comparing prices, consumers need to be well informed about the prices of the products for sale.

As a general rule, the Price Indication Regulations stipulate that all goods displayed for sale must have their prices indicated clearly and accurately. The same rule applies to goods displayed in shop windows. More specifically, the regulations state that prices in shops must be indicated in an unambiguous, easily identifiable and clearly legible manner.

Goods for sale should either have the price displayed on them or near them, such as on the shelf where the products are displayed. Usually, this kind of price display is used when there is more than one item of the same kind, size, type or brand. Moreover, the regulations stipulate that the displayed price must be the final price and include any taxes or charges.

In other words, the price displayed must be the same price charged at the cashpoint. If this is not the case, such a practice would be considered misleading and in breach of consumer legislation. Furthermore, consumers may insist to pay the displayed price. Should the seller reject the consumers’ request, the latter may report the seller and register a complaint with the MCCAA.

During ‘sales’ it is not sufficient for retailers to indicate the percentage discount; they must also indicate the final reduced price - Odette Vella

Another legal obligation retailers have is to indicate two prices on goods that are sold by unit weight or volume. One of the prices should indicate the actual price, being the price for a given quantity of the good. The other price must be the unit price, which is the price per kilo, per litre, per metre, or per cubic metre of the goods.

The unit price may be indicated in a smaller font than the actual selling price, but it must still be legible. Unit pricing makes it easier for consumers to compare prices, as through unit pricing consumers can compare the cost of one kilo or one litre of similar products.

The obligation to indicate the final correct price of goods also applies during ‘sales’ and offers. In such situations, it is not sufficient for retailers to indicate the percentage discount; they must also indicate the final reduced price. Furthermore, when sellers announce a price reduction, they should also indicate the prior price before the application of the discounted price.

The rules also specify that the prior price to which the discounted price is compared to, must be the lowest price the product was sold by the trader within a period of at least 30 days preceding the price reduction announcement. In situations where the goods have been on sale for less than 30 days, the prior price must be the lowest price at which the product was sold before the sale.

Regarding situations where the price reduction is progressively increased during a promotion or a sales period, the prior price in this case should be the price at which the products were sold before the first price reduction.

The main aim of these rules is to prevent traders from artificially inflating the reference price and thus misleading consumers about the amount of discount.

Consumers also need to be aware that it is not obligatory for sellers to indicate the prices of products advertised. This rule applies unless an advert is inviting consumers to buy goods by distance sale, such as online or through a phone call.

The Price Indication Regulations also do not apply to the sale of works of art or antiques, or to goods supplied as part of a service. Goods supplied for the purpose of reselling or sold at an auction, are also exempt.

When it comes to service providers, while the Price Indication Regulations do not cover services, the Unfair Commercial Practices Regulations oblige sellers to inform consumers about the price of the service before the contract of sale is concluded. It is, however, also the consumers’ responsibility to ensure that they are given full information of all the costs involved before committing to a sale.

With regard to businesses such as restaurants, kiosks, cafes and bars, they must display a list of prices in such a way that consumers can check them without having to enter the premises. When prices are not displayed or indicated as per the legal requirements,

Consumers may report these infringements to the Enforcement Directorate at the Office for Consumer Affairs. This office may be contacted either by calling Freephone 8007 4400 or by filling in the ‘contact us’ form at the MCCAA website below.

Odette Vella, director, Information and Research Directorate, MCCAA.

