Drug addicts are spending an estimated 16% more to sustain their addiction since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The figure was divulged in parliament on Wednesday by Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon when asked by Labour MP Jean Claude Micallef if COVID-19 had brought about new trends in substance abuse and gambling.

In his reply, the minister noted that from the feedback received by the various agencies working in this sector, such as the Foundation for Social Welfare Services, Sedqa and Caritas, the level of supply remained the same.

For some reason, however, addicts reported an increase in expenditure of around 16%, to the point that some were resorting to ‘low-quality’ substances due to lack of affordability.

Falzon added that, during the pandemic, around 55% of those who were on a rehabilitation programme remained clean. On the other hand, 11% had a relapse, while 6% had total relapse.

Replying to a separate question from Opposition MP Maria Deguara, Falzon said there were currently around 700 addicts who were being administered methadone on a daily basis.