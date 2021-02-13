Drawings and paintings by Marvic Muscat are on show at the Banca Giuratale, Independence Square, Victoria, until February 22. The title of the exhibition is #MALTESEMUSE, as it shows Malta itself is the muse behind Muscat’s works.

In the paintings on display one can admire Maltese landscapes, seascapes, moods of weather, together with a timeless message and an uncontaminated way of life.

Muscat is a multi-talented artist with an innate drive to express himself in stone-sculpting, painting and design in several mediums, including watercolour, pastels, acrylics and ink. The artist exhibited various works in solo exhibitions and collectives.

His work is found in private collections, locally and abroad.

Paintings at #MALTESEMUSE include Morning Prayers at Charity Street, Returning Home at Valletta, Waiting Peacefully at Mgarr ix-Xini Bay, Early Walk at Lunzjata Valley and Nadur Spontaneous Carnival.

The exhibition is open Monday to Friday from 8am to 2.30pm; Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to 12pm. Entrance is free.