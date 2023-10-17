Despite recent EuroPride celebrations aiming to broadcast Malta’s robust protections for LGBTIQ people on paper, coming out and embracing a queer identity still means risking ostracisation from loved ones.

Knowing that some people still face rejection from their families for being who they truly are is what inspired Marceline Galea to set up Stand In Pride Malta, an organisation that stands in solidarity with those who have no one to support them in the most important moments of their lives.

Stand In Pride brings together people who are willing to share their love and support with those who may not receive it from their families and are ready to show up to important occasions like weddings and graduations for any person who may need it.

“The people they were counting on for support did not understand”

Galea said she was inspired to set up the organisation by a friend who had come out to their family and summarily rejected.

“They had just come out to their parents as being trans, and it did not go down well. They disowned them and they suddenly became homeless and loveless,” she said.

“The people they were counting on for support did not understand their situation and could no longer support them.”

After hearing this heartbreaking story, she vowed that should the opportunity arise to help somebody in the same boat, she would take it.

This year, she learned of the story of Daniel Blevins, a person who offered to be a “stand-in dad” and travelled to walk a woman down the aisle as she was set to marry another woman and her parents chose not to attend the wedding.

Learning of Stand In Pride movements overseas, Galea thought Malta could also benefit from such a support network.

“Today we are proud that Stand In Pride is also available on our social media locally as Stand In Pride Malta – specifically set up to give local LGBTQIA+ members the opportunity to have the support they need by bringing together individuals ready to stand in with them during important life events or for virtual support, if this is not provided by their families and friends,” she said.

Asked whether such movements are still necessary in this day and age, Galea said that sadly, some still find themselves isolated and lacking familial support when they come out.

“Unfortunately, we still have cases where individuals coming out to their parents are met with rejection,” she said.

EuroPride opening concert and party at MFCC, Ta’ Qali on September 7, 2023. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

“Often, their behaviour stems from fear rather than lack of love. Be it religious beliefs, fear of what other people might think of them as parents, or lack of knowledge on the matter, some parents react negatively to the news and tend to either encourage their child to seek help in hope they ‘change their mind’, or completely reject the situation. Others might not go as far as rejecting the child but will not be present for important life events such as marriage in fear of being perceived as liberal.”

Malta is fortunate to have local organisations for parents of queer people to find support and guidance themselves on their journey to supporting their children.

“However, for those whose parents remain set in their ways, we are willing to offer love and support, by being there,” she said.

“This group is a voluntary one, and our offering is love and time. They are two things money cannot buy albeit essential for the well-being of an individual,” Galea continued.

“It is just as essential that LGBTQIA+ individuals know that they are equally important and respected in the community as other members and that their sexuality or choice of life partner will not impact that respect or their standing in society. We believe that each member of our society deserves the time, love and support they require for their well-being.”

The group was first launched during the Kor Kwir concert during Pride week and by the end of September had managed to reach 100 members, with more offering their support than those requesting it so far.

“This is extremely encouraging, both for us and for those who seek help and support. It feels good to know that there is always a person ready to listen,” Galea said.

“When you’ve already experienced rejection, it takes renewed courage to come forward, but we want to ensure those who wish to join that this is a safe space and that the group is all about offering a safe and positive experience.”

For more information about Stand In Pride Malta, visit their Facebook group here: https:// www.facebook.com/groups/949707612773627