Pride March, the annual colourful jubilation that marks the culmination of Malta's annual LGBTQ+ pride celebrations, has been cancelled for the second year because of COVID restrictions.

Instead, a symbolic demonstration with the Malta Pride Flag will be held in six different locations.

The Malta Pride Concert will still be held. It will take place on September 18 at Argotti Gardens, Floriana, with a limited seating capacity, and will be live-streamed through various social media channels.

RELATED STORIES Malta to host European pride in 2023

Community Manager for Allied Rainbow Communities and coordinator of Malta Pride Clayton Mercieca said in a statement on Friday that after months of standing by and hoping things would improve, it seemed COVID was here to stay for a bit longer.

"While we applaud the efforts of the public health authorities to drive the uptake of the COVID vaccine and for the mitigation measures, we are not out of the woods yet.

"As organisers of a mass event that attracts national attention, we are aware of the responsibility to contain the spread and we will continue to abide by the regulations in force."

Together with other entities and LGBTIQ organisations, ARC is still planning on holding a series of events throughout Malta Pride Week (September 10 to 19) that comply with COVID rules:

-A collective exhibition called REFRACTION and showcasing works of international and local queer artists at Spazju Kreattiv (Valletta) including a short film festival in collaboration with Soura Film Festival (Berlin) which will run from September 10 up to October 24, organised by Allied Rainbow Communities under the curatorship of Bobb Attard

-A week-long exhibition by the Malta LGBTQ Rights Movement called 20 Years of Trailblazing at Desko Art Studio. It will be launched on September 12.

-An online human rights conference hosted by the Human Rights Directorate

Information on these and other events here.

This year's theme for pride week will be #YouAreIncluded.

"The theme reminds us that ensuring equality for everyone is not a one-size-fits-all approach and that while much has been achieved by the LGBTIQ movement and we are more visible in all sectors of society, there are still members of our communities whose identities and experiences are not understood, seen, or validated," Mercieca said.

"We encourage the LGBTIQ community and allies to participate in these events and promote the cause."

Pride events are being supported by HSBC, the Equality Ministry, Spazju Kreattiv, Pokerstars, Farsons Group, Deloitte Foundation, 89.7 Bay, Casumo and Boston Link.