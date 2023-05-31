A priest who argued that being gay is worse than being possessed by the devil has been handed a suspended sentence on appeal.

David Muscat was guilty of hate speech for his comments on Facebook concerning murder accused Abner Aquilina, Judge Edwina Grima ruled as she overturned Muscat’s original acquittal and upheld an appeal filed by prosecutors.

The priest was handed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Muscat was arraigned in January 2022 and charged with incitement to hatred or violence over comments about homosexuality, after he wrote on Facebook that Aquilina was gay, bisexual or possessed by the devil and that “gayness” was worse than being possessed.

Aquilina stands accused of the rape and murder of Polish student Paulina Dembska in January 2022.

A magistrate’s court had dismissed the case against Muscat, concluding that the priest had not intended to incite hatred or violence and was merely “expressing an opinion”.

The Attorney General appealed that decision, and on Wednesday a court of appeal overturned the original verdict.

Lawyer Etienne Savona represented the Attorney General's office. Muscat was represented by lawyers Mariah Mula and Christopher Attard.

More to follow