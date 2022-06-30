Mgr Carmel Gauci, of Sannat, Canon Michael Galea, of Għarb, and Canon George Joseph Frendo, of Victoria, recently marked the 39th anniversary of their priestly ordination with a Thanksgiving Mass at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary. Ordained by Bishop Nikol Cauchi at the Cathedral in Victoria, on June 19, 1982, the three priests have since been actively involved in the Catholic education of students as well as serving in various parishes in Gozo. Pictured above are, from left, Fr George Joseph Frendo, Fr Carmel Gauci and Fr Michael Galea. Photo: Charles Spiteri

