Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will ordain two priests at Xewkija Rotunda dedicated to St John the Baptist today (April 30) at 6pm. Mgr Teuma will preside over the first priesthood ordination of Andrew Grima of San Lawrenz and Etienne Gilson, Conventual Franciscan, of Birkirkara, since being installed Bishop of Gozo on August 21, last year.

Apart from the ordination celebration, a prayer vigil is being held at the Victoria cathedral on Thursday at 8pm, followed by adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and prayers for the new priests at the seminary chapel in Victoria between 10pm and 7am.

Due to the current health restrictions attendance for the ordination ceremony will be strictly by invitation. The public is invited to follow the ordination on Xejk TV, Radju Marija (102.3 FM) and Gozo social media www.youtube.com/dioceseofgozo and www.facebook.com/gozodiocese.