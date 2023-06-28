The Church in Malta and the University are to offer priests from a number of developing countries the opportunity to continue their studies in Malta.

This was said by Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi when he inaugurated and blessed Casa Fratelli Tutti, a house for foreign priests who wished to read for a Licentiate in Pastoral Theology within the Faculty of Theology at the University of Malta.

Casa Fratelli Tutti will provide the priests with accommodation.

Currently, there are five priests from Nigeria and Zimbabwe residing in the house, located at the entrance to the Archbishop’s Seminary in Tal-Virtù in Rabat.

It has five bedrooms, a kitchen, a chapel and a living room where the priests can spend their free time together.

An agreement signed by the Archdiocese of Malta and the Faculty of Theology stipulates that the house will be used by the Faculty of Theology for this pastoral and missionary purpose for 15 years.

Galea-Curmi said Casa Fratelli Tutti is based on what Pope Francis wishes the Church to be - a witness to the Church that welcomes.

He emphasised that this house gives respect and dignity to these priests who came to Malta to be able to serve the Church in their home countries better.

Faculty of Theology dean Fr Stefan Attard stated that, through this project, the faculty is tangibly assisting priests who will offer a better service to the Church and society back in their home countries.

He also expressed his hope that, in a world full of challenges, Casa Fratelli Tutti will continue to foster fraternity, social dialogue and solidarity in a practical way.

The name of the house is inspired by Pope Francis’ encyclical Fratelli Tutti, which addresses fraternity and social friendship.

Anyone wishing to offer support may contact the faculty here.