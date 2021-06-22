Mgr Carmel Gauci from Sannat, Canon Michael Galea, from Għarb, and Canon George Joseph Frendo, from Victoria, recently marked the 39th anniversary from the ordination to the priesthood with a Holy Mass at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary.

Ordained by the late Bishop Nicholas J. Cauchi at the cathedral in Victoria, on June 19, 1982, the three priests have since been actively involved in the education sector promoting the catholic ethos among students as well as serving in different ministries in various parishes in Gozo.