It is not the easiest of times to be a priest! In recent years, three priests were sent to prison for child abuse. Another one was given a two-year prison sentence, suspended for four years, after admitting to theft of artworks from his convent. Another one is facing charges of misappropriation of close to half a million euros. Quite naturally innocent till proven guilty.

Different reactions crop up when such cases reach the public domain.

The anticlerical band have a field day, sneering, celebrating, mocking, spewing all sorts of vomit and venom on all priests. It is not a nice feeling but a little (or not so little) bashing can do us priests a lot of good. It is an alternative way of doing penance instead of sprinkling ashes at the beginning of Lent.

When accusations have some form of sexual connotation – sex abuse (a criminal activity that destroys its victims) or watching porn – celibacy is pilloried. This could have been just and fair, had it been the case that only celibates sexually abuse children or adults or watch porn. Married people do both.

Bad apples, fallen trees and clericalism

A common line of defence is the ‘bad apples’ argument. You find a few bad apples in all groups, it is said, and correctly so. Chuck away the bad apples and problem solved. Since the whole is much larger than its parts, similarly valid is the argument that if a tree falls, the forest goes on forever.

But would just removing the bad apples or the fallen trees solve all? It does not.

The examples mentioned in the first paragraph are examples of activities which are both sinful and criminal. Criminal actions by priests are to be treated with the due process of law and all the severity that it may entail. Such actions are not the subject of my reflections.

Sins, on the other hand, are to be handled within the ecclesial community which, always and everywhere, should be a loving, merciful and forgiving community. The problem is that the rampant clericalist mentality so present in the Church made people believe that priests are superheroes and are not sinners like the rest of the community, even though every time we celebrate Mass, we publicly declare that we gravely sin through thoughts, words and in what we do or fail to do.

The clericalist mentality, repeatedly condemned by Pope Francis, shows a misguided or kowtowing respect and esteem for clergy. Priests, in view of their clerical office, are given excessive deference and acquiescence.

Francis the sinner

In an interview with Italian magazine, Credere, on December 2, 2015, Pope Francis said that “I am a sinner… I am sure of this. I am a sinner whom the Lord looked upon with mercy. I am, as I said to detainees in Bolivia, a forgiven man… I still make mistakes and commit sins and I confess every 15 or 20 days. And if I confess, it is because I need to feel that God’s mercy is still upon me.”

We exhort people to tell the truth but we sometimes lie. We preach loving all but sometimes we don’t. We preach chastity but sometimes we falter. I can go on and on.

Does this make us hypocrites? No. It makes us human and helps us be humane and understanding. That’s why, in February 2022, Francis said that “the best confessors are usually themselves good penitents”.

Our sins help us become better priests - Fr Joe Borg

Our sins help us become better priests as we experience the wonderful reality that “we are at one and the same time sinners pardoned and sinners restored to dignity” (Pope Francis, April 2016).

In January 2018, he told Chilean priests that the acknowledgement that we are wounded frees us from becoming self-referential and thinking ourselves superior.

“In Jesus, our wounds are risen. They inspire solidarity; they help us to tear down the walls that enclose us in elitism and they impel us to build bridges and to encounter all those yearning for that merciful love which Christ alone can give.”

We need your help

But we need the help of the community to be able to do this for our own good and the good of the community.

During his customary press conference on the plane returning from Greece, Francis was asked why he accepted the resignation of the Archbishop of Paris, Aupetit. A visibly irate pope said that he had to accept it because of the harm to Aupetit’s reputation done by gossip. He called the attitude of the community, hypocrisy.

“So Aupetit is a sinner, as am I, as was Peter, the bishop on whom Jesus Christ founded the Church.

“Why did the community of that time accept a sinful bishop and with the sin of denying Christ? But it was a normal Church, it was accustomed to everyone always being sinful, it was a humble Church. You can see that our Church is not used to having a sinful bishop. We pretend to say my bishop is a saint… we are all sinners.”

We are sinners who have received mercy and are sent to serve fully conscious of having been forgiven. Thanks to this forgiveness, we can – through no merit of our own but solely thanks to God’s grace – help the Lord continue to save mankind, to make Him present, to sanctify.

I conclude with an appeal Pope Benedict had made to Catholics:

“Give thanks to God and, above all, remain close to your priests with prayer and support, especially in moments of difficulty, that they may increasingly become pastors in keeping with God’s heart.”