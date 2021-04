Four deacons will be ordained priests at the basilica of Christ the King in Paola on Saturday.

They are Roderick Baldacchino who is from Żejtun, Joshua Cortis from Ħamrun, Jean-Claude Schembri, also of Żejtun and Mark Scicluna OFM (Cap).

The Mass, at 9.30am, will be televised and carried on social media.