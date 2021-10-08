A primary school in Żebbuġ, Gozo is to be refurbished to include new open recreational spaces, increase accessibility and make it more energy-efficient.

The €3 million project will see the school’s 1950s building given a complete revamp, with changes also to the school’s outdoor areas. The works have been granted a planning permit and a call for tender for the works is to be issued in the coming weeks.

While works are under way, schoolchildren will be moved to temporary classes that are being set up on school grounds.

The Education Ministry press release announcing the works did not provide any timeframes for the works.

The upgrading works will involve the laying of new wiring and plumbing, security cameras and an alarm system, high-speed internet and fire safety services.

A render of the proposed works, provided by the Education Ministry.

Apart from redecorating the school inside and out, the upgrade will see it decked with new furniture and provided with new spaces for extracurricular activities. It will also be upgraded to provide access to those with mobility issues, in line with the law.

The primary school, which forms part of the Gozo College, was designed by architect Joseph Huntingford and was opened in 1958. It covers approximately 2,300 square metres.

Education Minister Justyne Caruana said the project was part of the ministry’s plan to improve school environments.

The project is being led by the Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools. FTS boss Neville Young, school head Sandra Casarini and Żebbuġ mayor Nicky Saliba all joined the minister for the project inauguration.