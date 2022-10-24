The budget for 2023 is sustainable thanks to the country's strong economic growth, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference after the finance minister delivered his budget speech, Abela said this was a strong budget which put the people's difficulties at the centre. It showed how the government was helping families in this time of need.

It appeared, he said, that the initial reactions to this budget were not about whether it was good or not but whether it was sustainable. The government was careful to ensure that the budget would be sustainable. It also felt this was not the time for austerity but for investment to generate stronger economic growth. This was a formula which had worked in the past, a winning formula that was being retained.

Abela said this was a budget which addressed the challenge of the cost of living while eying economic growth.

The budget gave families and businesses certainty, helped them in their struggles and enabled them to plan their future.

Thanks to policies that this budget continued to follow, Malta now had one of the lowest inflation rates and the lowest unemployment in Europe.

The prime minister listed some of the budget measures, including a raise of the children's allowance, the €10,000 grant over 10 years for first-time buyers and the supplementary cost of living allowance for vulnerable persons.

"We have clear priorities that revolve around people's quality of life," he said.

Answering questions, he admitted to a question by Times of Malta that the budget did not address the volume of cars on Malta's roads. He said congestion was often due to accidents but current infrastructure projects, once completed, would help immensely.

On Air Malta, Abela said the country would continue to have a national airline, whether it was Air Malta or Air Mata 2.

On the metro, he said it will be viability studies currently being undertaken, which would determine whether it was doable or not.